Saturday, September 09, 2023
International Literacy Day observed across Punjab

Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  International Literacy Day was observed across Punjab with the determination that no child in the province will be deprived of at least basic education due to unavoidable reasons. The main event of World Literacy Day was held at Lahore Arts Coun­cil, in which Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal said that the Literacy Department has so far provided education to 4.6 mil­lion children of poor and back­ward families of remote areas. 6 lakh children are studying in more than 19,000 non-formal schools. He said that the litera­cy department is also focusing on technical training of its stu­dents and professional training of teachers. JICA Deputy Chief Advisor Abid Gul and UNICEF representatives praised the performance of the literacy de­partment and said that Punjab is the only province where the literacy department is estab­lished. He said that Education rate of Punjab is better than other provinces and Pakistan as a whole. On this occasion, Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal emphasized the need for hard work to increase the lit­eracy rate. He said that there is also a challenge of out-of-school children due to lack of awarerness, the literacy centers will be expanded there.

