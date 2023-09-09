Saturday, September 09, 2023
Islamabad concerned about vetoes from India on Pak inclusion in BRICS

FM tells Senate body Islamabad actively exploring possibility of joining group

Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs meets

ISLAMABAD  - Islamabad is concerned about po­tential vetoes from India regard­ing Pakistan’s inclusion in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) group, a parlia­mentary body meeting was told yesterday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs convened at the Par­liament House was chaired by Sen­ator Farooq Hamid Naek to discuss the matter. The meeting commenced with a comprehensive briefing pro­vided by the Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, regard­ing Pakistan’s efforts to secure full membership in BRICS.

The FM delved into the his­torical context and objectives of BRICS, highlighting its recent ex­pansion to include member states such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argenti­na, Egypt, and Ethiopia. He empha­sized that BRICS expansion relied on members’ unanimous consen­sus. He said Pakistan was actively exploring the possibility of joining this group due to its goals of re­shaping the International Finan­cial Architecture and reducing de­pendency on the US dollar.

About India’s possible negative role, FM Jilani reassured that any member resorting to such a veto jeopardizes its own standing with­in the group. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated a consultation process with relevant stakeholders to streamline Pakistan’s entry into BRICS, he added.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to not engaging in regional power bloc politics, aim­ing instead for positive relations with all nations. Responding to questions about Pakistan’s rela­tionship with the United States, the Foreign Minister highlighted the global ramifications of con­flicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine situation. He underscored Paki­stan’s policy of maintaining posi­tive relationships with all nations, given the interconnectedness of today’s world.

The Committee Chairman in­quired about the advantages and disadvantages of joining BRICS, to which the Foreign Minister ex­plained that Pakistan’s member­ship would grant it a voice on a im­portant international forum and facilitate trade and economic rela­tions with member countries. Ad­dressing a query regarding the re­cent TTP attack in Chitral and the resulting law and order situation, the Foreign Minister assured that the situation is under control. Pa­kistan is actively engaged with the Afghan interim government, with our ambassador meeting Afghan officials to address the matter.

He expressed Pakistan’s com­mitment to preventing such sit­uations from recurring through continued dialogue with Afghan counterparts.

Shifting the focus to the appoint­ment policy for non-career Ambas­sadors and High Commissioners, along with the criteria for postings in various countries, the Foreign Minister clarified that there is a 20% quota for non-career appointments, which is strictly adhered to.

About the selection of non-ca­reer diplomats, he stated that the government prioritizes suitability without specific criteria or rules. The Committee meeting was at­tended by Senators Mushahid Hus­sain Sayed, Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haid­eri, Walid Iqbal, and Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, in addition to Care­taker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

