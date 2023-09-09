Islamabad Police held 15 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 15 outlaws including four professional beggars during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 400 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Faisal Iqbal and recovered 475 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Amir Khan and Waqar Khan and recovered 610 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Tariq Hussain and recovered 538 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Afraz Ahmed and recovered 1120 gram hashish from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested 03 accused namely Zubair Hussain, Sajjad Hussain and Sohaib Akhtar and recovered 525 gram hashish, 310 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Irfan Liquat and recovered 1070 gram heroin from his possession. During the special campaign against professional baggers the Noon and Kirpa police stations team arrested five baggers. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

Also, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of Islamabad Capital Police has arrested two wanted members of a car lifter gang and recovered stolen vehicles spare parts from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, special tasks were assigned to SSP Investigation and teams were constituted under the supervision of Incharge AVLU to ensure effective action against those involved in car theft activities. The police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the car lifter gang and recovered stolen vehicle spare parts from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal and Riasat.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts. While arrest of other accomplices of the accused is underway. Numerous cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated the performance of AVLU police team and further directed to enhance the vigilance to curb car lifting incidents in federal capital. He also requested citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. He said that community policing would be ensured in order to curb crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens. Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Shahzad Town and Ramna police teams have arrested two wanted criminals including a lady involved in snatching and theft activities and recovered snatched and stolen goods from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

According to the details, a Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of the snatcher gang. The accused was identified as Nabeel. Police team also recovered valuables from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. A Ramna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of the lady gang. Police team also recovered stolen valuables from her possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The Islamabad Capital City Police officers (ICCPO) directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.