Islamabad urges Kabul to stop cross border terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the Afghanistan interim government to stop the cross border terrorism targeting Pakistani military and civilians.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to fulfil its commitments.
“We expect them to fulfil their obligations and to deny the use of Afghan soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” she added.
She said Pakistan was concerned about the recent incident that took place and the terrorist attack on military posts. “We are engaged with the interim government of Afghanistan. We have shared our concerns with regards to the terrorist threat against Pakistan that emanates from the Afghan soil. This dialogue will continue. All these concerns and developments are relevant to the opening or closure of the border as well. With regard to the arms in Afghanistan, we are concerned that the large amount of weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached some terrorists entities as well, continue to pose a threat to Pakistan, especially when these terrorist entities attack Pakistani civilian and military targets,” she said. Baloch said Pakistan does not want “to assign blame on anyone but the situation needs international attention. We hope all relevant parties would understand the responsibility that they have in this respect.” The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States have a robust dialogue, in multiple areas, including on security and counterterrorism matters.
“We have been communicating with the United States and other partners both in the region and outside the region about Pakistan’s security concerns and our threat perception. We hope that all our friends and partners will understand security compulsions that Pakistan has in this region, including the threat of terrorism and the security situation because of the aggressive posture from our eastern neighbors vis-à-vis, Pakistan,” she said. On the terrorist incident of 6th September, she said, the military has issued a statement in which it has outlined the details of the terrorist incident.
“It also highlights that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The government and people of Pakistan will continue to defend themselves against the terrorist threat whether homegrown or sponsored from abroad,” she elaborated.
She said grave and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to alarm the world conscience. “Several international human rights organizations including Amnesty International have addressed a joint open letter to invite the attention of the representatives of G-20 member states, specially invited countries and international organizations, towards the serious human rights violations being committed in IIOJK,” the spokesperson said.