Jamaat-e-Islami demands councillor’s killers arrest

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami councilor in UC-5 Mangophir Muhammad Mujeeb who was shot dead was laid to rest amid sobs and tears on Friday. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has issued a 48-hour warning to the government and authorities to arrest the assassins who martyred the JI councillor in Surjani Town area of the city. The JI leader issued the deadline while talking to the media after funeral prayers of the slain councilor. A large number of area residents, JI workers and elected representatives offered the funeral prayers after Friday prayers.

The JI leaders said that Muhammad Mujeeb was targeted by the electricity hook mafia in Surjani Town area after he participated in a meeting of the area residents. The agenda of the meeting was to devise a joint strategy against the mafia. He was a popular figure in his constituency, Union Council 5 of Manghopir.

Speaking at the funeral prayers, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI will resort to protest across the city if the government fails to meet the deadline. He said that Muhammad Mujeeb was targeted for raising his voice against criminal elements as Surjani Town has become an epic center for crimes under the patronage by the previous Pakistan People Party government. He said that the JI councillor was playing an active role for the area residents against the K-Electric and the electricity hook mafia.

On the occasion, he demanded of the caretaker chief minister, Director General Sindh Rangers, and the Sindh Inspector General of Police to play their due role in this regard.

He made it clear that the government will be responsible for the consequences if the electricity hook mafia is not busted and if the killers are not arrested and brought to full justice. We don’t want mere assurance, we want the killers behind bars immediately, he said.