Jirga to resolve marble mines dispute between tribes

Mohmand - To resolve the marble mines’ dispute between the Halimzai and Khewazai tribes, a jirga was formed under the auspices of the district administration.

Due to the conflict, there were several shooting incidents took place between the parties, Possibly to avoid any unpleasant incident Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand Dr. Ehtisham- ul-Haq instructed the Jirga members to resolve the dispute permanently, the parties gave the decision authority to the DC and tribal elders.

According to the district administration, there was a dispute between the two tribes of Mohmand district, Halimzai and Khewazai, over the ownership of marble mines for 5 years, in which there were several firing incidents took place and there was severe tension on both sides, due to which there were fears of possible bloodshed.

Even last day, there was an incident of firing between the parties, after which the Khewazai tribe put up tents on the way to the mountain and blocked the road, which created a situation of severe tension between the two tribes.

DC Mohmand Dr Ehtisham took immediate notice of the incident and after holding successful negotiations with the parties, the danger of bloodshed was avoided and the parties agreed to decide on a Jirga headed by the DC.

In this regard, the DC Mohmand formed a Jirga consisting of tribal elders Haji Subedar Safi, Malik Khan Muhammad Contractor, and Malik Saeed Khan.