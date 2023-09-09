KMU-IPM&R hold PhD Physiotherapy examination

Peshawar - A comprehensive examination for the PhD in Physical Therapy was conducted at the Khyber Medical University Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (KMU-IPM&R).

It is worth mentioning that KMU-IPM&R is the first-ever public sector institute offering a PhD in Physical Therapy. The examiners for the exam included Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Dean of Allied Health Sciences at KMU, Prof. Dr. Kashif of Riphah International University, Lahore, and Dr. Dildar, an Associate Professor at the Institute of Nursing Sciences at KMU. Dr Aatik Arsh, who is coordinating this program, was also present at the occasion.

A total of 8 PhD scholars, who had already qualified for their first two semesters of a PhD in physical therapy, appeared in the said comprehensive exam.