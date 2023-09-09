KP CM distributes financial assistance among tribesmen

Peshawar - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, on Friday distributed financial assistance from his special funds among the deserving people of the newly merged districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that certain deserving people had requested the caretaker Chief Minister for financial assistance during his weekly meetings with the people of tribal districts, and the chief minister had decided to assist the needy people with special funds on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the issues and difficulties being faced by the people of newly merged districts, and the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve their problems on a priority basis. He maintained that progress is being made in resolving the issues raised during the weekly meetings, adding that all the genuine problems and issues would be resolved one by one.

The tribal people have faced a lot of hardships and multiple challenges for a long time, he remarked and assured that the provincial government is going all out to address the issues of merged areas.