Lahore High Court orders de-sealing of 10 theatres

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the de-sealing of ten commercial theatres of Lahore division.
The court ordered to de-seal theatres including Naz theatre, Mahfil theatre, Sitara theatre, Virsa theatre, Sangam theatre, Gulistan theatre, Ravi theatre and Nagina theatre.
The court also ordered relevant authorities to decide the application of theatre owners within 7 days, while observing that theatres should be opened till decision of relevant authorities and if there were any complaints against them, then action should be taken in accordance with the law.
Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by theatre owners challenging the closure of theatres by the provincial government.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had sealed the theatres over violation of the Drama Act, in the last week of August. The government had initiated a crackdown against ‘vulgarity’ in commercial theatres and sealed them over hosting unethical dances.
Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered chief secretary Punjab to decide a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe the Jaranwala incident, within 15 days.
Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders during the hearing of a petition filed by an organization, Christians’ True Spirit, after a law officer informed that no judicial commission had been formed to probe the incident yet.
The petitioner-organization had submitted that the current process for the investigation of the Jaranwala tragedy was slow. It requested the court to issue directions for the formation of a judicial commission to ensure fair investigation and timely justice.