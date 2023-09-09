Law and order situation normal in Chitral: DC

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Low­er Chitral Muhammad Ali Khan said Friday that the law and order situation is normal in the district, and tourists can visit any tour­ist destination without any fear. In a video message from his office, along with DPO Ikramullah Khan, he mentioned that additional reinforcements of FC, police, and Levies personnel have been deployed in the border area with Afghanistan. He further stated that our se­curity forces successfully re­pulsed the attack, resulting in the death of a large num­ber of terrorists. The dep­uty commissioner empha­sized that life is normal in the Chitral district, with all business centers, schools, universities, and hospitals functioning as usual. He said that the people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police and Levies force, offering their support to the security forces.