Lawyer found shot dead at his residence

HYDERABAD - A lawyer was found dead with a gunshot to his head at his residence in Baldia Colony area here on Friday. The police said the preliminary evidence showed that the advocate Irshad Jahejo apparently took his own life. His body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where Jahejo, who has been survived by his wife with whom he had married around two years ago, was declared dead. The police said the family took away Jahejo’s body without fulfilling the medico-legal formalities. Jahejo’s father Juman Jahejo is Chairman of Union Council Odero Lal in Matiari district where the lawyer would be laid to rest.