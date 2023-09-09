LHC moved against Rs360m interest-free loans to 11 judges

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been moved against the Punjab government’s decision to approve funds amounting to more than Rs360 million for providing interest-free loans to 11 judges. The petition filed by citizen Mashkoor Hussain challenges the Punjab government’s decision to approve interest-free loans amounting to over Rs360 million for 11 judges of the Lahore High Court.
The petition makes the Punjab government, chief secretary, S&GAD secretary, and finance secretary respondents in the case. The Punjab government gave loans to the judges of the Lahore High Court equal to their three years of basic salaries, which is an average of Rs 30 million per judge.
The caretaker cabinet’s standing committee on finance approved interest-free loans to judges. Agenda Nos. 17, 18, and 19 of the Standing Committee on Finance of the Cabinet contain references to giving money to 11 judges. The basic salary of these judges is more than Rs900,000 per month.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over eight accused, involved in the Askari Tower attack case, to police on 6-day physical remand. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Irfan Ahmad, Yar Gul, Raja Samiullah, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab Ansari, Muhammad Umar and Mirza Arslan Baig, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification process. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case but they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that after arrest, the accused were sent to jail for identification, wherein they had been identified.