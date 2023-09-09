Luus and Kapp star in South Africa’s thumping win over Pakistan Women

KARACHI - Thanks to brilliant centuries from Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, South Af­rica Women convincingly beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs in the first One-day International (ODI) here at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Chasing the target of 293 runs, Paki­stani women never looked in the game as they kept losing wickets regularly and bowled out for 165. Shawaal Zulfiqar (7) was the first batter to depart when she was bowled by AyabongaKhaka at 23 followed by Bismah Maroof (10) who was bowled Nadine De Klerk at 35. Sidra Ameen (19), captain Nida Dar (11) and Muneeba Ali (20) also perished quickly and left the hosts at 69-5.

Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz (18) put some sort of resistance with 42-run part­nership for the sixth wicket before the lat­ter lost her wicket at 111-6. Umme Hani (1) and Nashra Sandhu (0) also failed to show some resistance, leaving Pakistan 126-8. Then Aliya Riaz was joined by Di­ana Baig, who ably supported the senior batter as she contributed with 15 runs in 31-run partnership before being run out.

Number 11 Ghulam Fatima was the last batter to be dismissed at 165 as she was given LBW off Delmari Tucker while Aliya Riaz was unbeaten on 49 at the other end. Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up three wickets each for 23 and 39 runs respectively. AyabongaKhaka and Delmari Tucker took a wicket each for 28 and 40 runs respectively.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, South Africa Women posted a mam­moth total of 292-4, largely thanks 183- run fourth wicket stand between Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp as they both smashed centuries each. At one stage, the visitors were 64-3 as Pakistani bowl­ers looked in control, but Luus and Kapp had other intentions.

Pakistan got to a good start, dismiss­ing top three batters inside first 10 overs. Opener Tazmin Brits (17 off 9) was trapped in front of stumps by Nashra Sandhu at 34 while another opening batter and captian Laura Wolvaardt (17 off 15) was dismissed by Umme Hani at 40. The visitors were reeling 64-3 when Lara Goodal (15) was dismissed by Aliya Riaz in the 10th over.

Then Luus and Kapp hit Pakistani bowlers around the park and took South Africa out of the trouble, stretching the total to 247 in 44th over. Kapp (100 off 105) departed soon after completing her hundred, hitting 12 fours and a six. Luus remained unbeaten as she smashed sev­en boundaries in her 129-ball 107.

Nadine de Klerk scored 29 at a strike rate of 126.09 to put the total near to the 300 mark. Nashra Sandhu took two wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs while Aliya Riaz and Umme Hani took a wicket each for 31 and 59 runs respectively.