Saturday, September 09, 2023
Maryam Nawaz likely to visit Karachi, other Sindh cities this month

12:23 PM | September 09, 2023
National

 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to visit Sindh this month.

According to sources, the PML-N chief organiser is likely to visit Karachi and Hyderabad later this month for the reorganization of party in Sindh

“The schedule of her visit to Karachi and Hyderabad is being prepared,” sources say.

The announcement of the new office-bearers of PML-N Sindh is also expected during her visit to Sindh.

In this connection, party’s provincial chapter has started making preparations for the proposed visit of Maryam Nawaz. Sources said that many notable personalities from Sindh would join PML-N during her visit.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to kickstart his election campaign today (Saturday).

According to details, the former foreign minister will reach Badeen today alongside a visit to Thatta and Sajawal.

Later, the PPP chairman will then visit Tando Adam Khan and Hyderabad. He will reach Nawabshah, Sukkur and Kashmore via Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave Multan for Lahore to attend party’s central executive committee meeting.

