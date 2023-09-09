Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in NAB custody in corruption case

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday handed over Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on five-day physical remand in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects. Earlier, the NAB team produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk and apprised that the accused was involved in receiving kickbacks for the award of development projects in Gujrat division.

The team submitted that the accused minted more than Rs1 billion in award of 116 projects and the corruption money was then transferred to personal bank accounts of Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi. The team requested the court to hand over the accused for investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 5-day physical remand and directed for producing him on September 13.

ASKARI TOWER ATTACK: ATC SENDS 8 ACCUSED TO JAIL FOR IDENTIFICATION PARADE

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence.