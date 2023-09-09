Nepra allows another Rs1.463/unit rate as FCA

ISLAMABAD - The consumers protesting against the inflated power bills are unlikely to get any relief from high cost of electricity soon, as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved another hike of Rs1.463 per unit for the consumers of Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) on account of the fuel adjustment for the month of July 2013.
The increase will be charged from the consumers in September bills.
The Authority, after incorporating various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs1.463/unit in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of July 2023, said NEPRA decision issued here Friday. According to the Nepra decision, from perusal of the information so provided by CPPA-G, the actual pool fuel cost for the month of July 2023, as claimed by CPPA-G, is Rs.8.9638/unit, against the reference fuel cost component of Rs.6.8935/unit as indicated in the of the notified consumer-end tariff of Ex-WAPDA DISCOs for the FY 2023-24. The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPPA-G, for the month of July 2023 increased by Rs.2.0703/unit as compared to the reference fuel charges. During the hearing, CPPA-G submitted that it has revised its claim downward from Rs.2.0703/unit to Rs1.5798/unit. Upon inquiry, CPPA-G explained this revision is due to issuance of Authority’s latest approved FCC rates for certain power plants pertaining to the month of July 2023, which has resulted in reduction in overall fuel cost. CPPA-G further submitted that adjustment amounting to Rs.3.34 billion out of a total previous adjustments of Rs.6.54 billion pertains to various previous periods, and requires technical and financial verification at NEPRA end. Accordingly, CPPA-G requested the Authority to withhold the same, provisionally, and may allow in subsequent monthly adjistments once verification is completed. The Authority observed that during July 2023, the System Operator had curtailed the drawl of energy from efficient power plants. In view of the above, the financial impact on account deviation from EMO total amount of Rs. 1,500.54 million is provisionally withheld from the FCA claim for the month of July 2023, till the time NTDC/NPCC provides complete justification to the satisfaction of the Authority. Since the deduction is made by the Authority due to deviation from EMO by NPCC, which is part of NTDC, therefore, the Authority directs CPPA-G to pass on the impact of such deduction to NTDC.