New industrial estate to develop small, cottage industries in KP

Peshawar - A grand industrial estate, spanning about one thousand kanals on the outskirts of Peshawar at Sra Khawra Zangli, has been established to foster small and cottage industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Industrial plots will be allocated through a draw, with the application deadline set for October 6, 2023.

Ghazanfar Ali, the Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPSIDP), disclosed these details during an interview on Studio 92 of Pakhtunkhwa Radio, hosted by Hasnain Malik. Alongside him were SIDB Deputy MD Nauman Fayaz and Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi.

Ali emphasized that 17 categories related to small industries would receive priority in plot allotment, while applications could also be submitted through the general quota. He stressed that this project presented exceptional investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs, women, and individuals from both inside and outside Pakistan. This project, he noted, was a golden chance to drive industrialization and investment in the provincial capital.

Various plot sizes, ranging from 1 Kanal to 11 marlas, are being prepared within the Industrial Park Peshawar, and the deadline for online applications is October 6, 2023. The estimated cost of this two-year mega project, covering 941 kanals, stands at three billion rupees.

Peshawar, as the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sorely required a second industrial estate at the small industry level to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and promote local-level investments, Ali added. The decision to implement this project was a response to this need.

Addressing the feasibility of the township, Ali explained that after extensive deliberation and surveys, it was decided to establish the new industrial estate on Zangli Kohat Road, just 14 km from the Small Industries Estate Kohat Road.

This unique and comprehensive industrial estate is designed to provide essential facilities to industrialists, including uninterrupted power and gas supply, security, water, commercial plazas, and bypass roads. The aim is to complete this project as quickly as possible.

Ali emphasized that this industrial park had been eagerly awaited by industrialists as it promised to provide employment to thousands and further develop the region.