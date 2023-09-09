Over 3m children out of-school, a challenging situation: Bilawal

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday described the fact that more than three million children were out of school in the country as a challenging situation for the nation.“These figures should remind us that we still have a long way to go to catch up with the world in terms of literacy rate. We should also not forget that such challenges can only be met by a people’s government,” he added. The PPP Chairman in his message on World Literacy Day said that literacy rate was the main criterion for sustainable development. He said that inflation, unemployment and poverty as well as natural disasters resulting in from climate change had also severely affected the education sector in recent times. As a result of last year’s record rains, 50 percent of school buildings in Sindh alone were severely affected by floods, he added. Bilawal said that education had always been one of the top priorities of PPP.

Educational reforms were introduced during the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to increase the literacy rate, free education upto matriculation and a large number of new schools and universities were established, he added. Allama Iqbal Open University was also set up during the reins of Quaid-e-Awam, which was the second university of its kind in the world at that time. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s governments were allowed to run for a short period of time, but despite this, she took numerous initiatives such as increasing the education budget and establishing higher educational institutions.