Pakistan, China sign MoU for addressing climate change

ISLAMABAD - In a major step to jointly work towards environment protection, Pakistan and China signed MoU titled ‘Provision of Goods Under South-South Cooperation for Addressing Climate Change.’

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin-ul-Haque, and Zhao Yingmin, Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China signed the MoU at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) recently.

Under the MoU, according to Gwadar Pro on Friday, China would support Pakistan through the provision of 5,000 sets of Solar Home Systems; a set of Integrated Meteorological Observation Station; and a set of Integrated Cloud-based Early Warning Systems.

In addition, China would offer capacity- building programmes for the officials of the government of Pakistan.

The MoU would complement Pakistan’s efforts to promote renewable energy and enhance its disaster management capabilities, especially in the areas of early warning, forecasting, monitoring, and disaster preparedness response systems.

While signing the MoU, Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque thanked the Chinese side and commended the ongoing collaboration between China and Pakistan to tackle the common challenge of climate change.

In this regard, he highly appreciated the Global Development Initiative (GDI), which aimed to strengthen partnerships between developing countries for the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the efforts to promote climate action.

He also recalled the ‘timely’ Chinese support to Pakistan following the climate- induced floods of 2021.

The government of Pakistan commends China’s continued efforts to deepen South-South Cooperation on climate change through practical cooperation.

In November last year, Pakistan and China signed MoU through which Pakistan became the first partner country of GDI, which lists climate change as a key area of cooperation.