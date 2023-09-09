Pakistan extends support to earthquake-stricken Morocco

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake in Morocco that killed over 600 people.

A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco killed more than 600 people, officials said Saturday, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistani premier extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to #Morocco in this trying time.”

President Dr Arif Alvi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the losses caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

The president expressed solidarity with the people and government of Morocco. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the calamity.