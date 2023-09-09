“Epidemics are tests not only of medical capabilities but of human character and collective will.”

–Margaret Chan

The smallpox epidemic was a devastating global outbreak caused by the variola virus. It ravaged populations for centuries, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction. Smallpox was highly contagious and often led to severe illness, disfigurement, and even death. It spread rapidly through respiratory droplets and direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated objects. The development of the smallpox vaccine in the 18th century by Edward Jenner paved the way for eventual eradication of the disease in 1980. This monumental achievement showcased the power of vaccines in combatting infectious diseases and protecting public health worldwide.