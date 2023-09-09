PFC delegation’s visit to Russia to boost bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Pakistan Fur­niture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday said the PFC delegation’s presence in Moscow signifies the com­mitment of both countries to strengthen economic ties and promote bilateral trade. The visiting delegation of PFC is currently embarking on a sig­nificant visit to Russia with a primary objective to foster ro­bust bilateral trade relations, foster collaboration, and ex­plore investment opportuni­ties through joint ventures, said a news release issued here. The PFC, representing Pakistan’s thriving furniture industry, seeks to showcase its products’ quality and craftsmanship to the Russian market, a promising destina­tion for furniture exports.