PFC delegation’s visit to Russia to boost bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday said the PFC delegation’s presence in Moscow signifies the commitment of both countries to strengthen economic ties and promote bilateral trade. The visiting delegation of PFC is currently embarking on a significant visit to Russia with a primary objective to foster robust bilateral trade relations, foster collaboration, and explore investment opportunities through joint ventures, said a news release issued here. The PFC, representing Pakistan’s thriving furniture industry, seeks to showcase its products’ quality and craftsmanship to the Russian market, a promising destination for furniture exports.