PHA starts preparing beds for winter flowers

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday started to beautify the city as it began preparing flower beds for winter seedlings. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto also came to field to look after horticulture preparations. Antirrhinium, Marigold, Flowering Cabbage, Chrysanthemum, Gerenium, Dahlia, Gerbra, Hollyhock, Cosmos, Verbena, Zinnia and other seasonal flowers would be planted on beds. During his inspection, DG Tahir Watto stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and horticulture standards, instructing beat officers to be vigilant in their duties. His surprise inspection covered key areas such as Gulberg Main Market, Liberty Roundabout, Hussain Chowk, Mini Market, Zahoor Elahi Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road. Watto emphasized the need for aesthetic and functional improvements, urging immediate attention to neglected parts of the city. In his efforts to enhance the city’s visual appeal, Watto scrutinized various localities, focusing on maintenance of flower beds and green belts and called for comprehensive improvements. Wattoo also closely monitored progress of horticultural preparations, emphasizing the importance of preserving the city’s green ambiance and visual allure. Additionally, he encouraged officers to engage with residents who utilize parks for recreational activities, seeking their valuable input on their needs and preferences.