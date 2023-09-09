Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pink eye infection: Sindh govt issues guidelines to airports, airlines

Pink eye infection: Sindh govt issues guidelines to airports, airlines
Web Desk
12:44 PM | September 09, 2023
National

The Sindh health authorities have issued special guidelines to the airports and airlines after a rise in pink eye infection or conjunctivitis cases.

The provincial Border Health Services (BHS) director Dr Murtaza Shah said in a statement that guidelines have been issued to the medical staff and airlines after a rise in pink eye infection cases.

The airlines have been directed to ask the infected passengers to contact the doctor of the health department at the airports.

Dr Shah clarified that no travel ban is imposed on the passengers infected with Pink Eye, however, the health department’s doctor will give travel advice to the infected traveller after examination.

Pink eye is caused by a virus or bacteria that is very contagious and spreads easily and quickly from person to person.

People can reduce the risk of getting or spreading pink eye by following some simple self-care steps.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023