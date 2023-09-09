PN celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy celebrated 58th anniversary of ‘Navy Day’ to honour heroic achievements of the Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Almighty Allah.

The Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of dar­ing operation ‘SOMNAAT’ when Pakistan Na­vy’s warships destroyed important shore in­stallations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride. Pakistan Navy lone submarine GHAZI reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war, because of which the com­plete Indian Navy did not dare to come out in the open sea and challenge the PN Fleet. In his mes­sage on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that 8th September marks the act of bravery of Pakistan Navy’s officers and men who demonstrated invin­cible courage and absolute audacity during suc­cessful bombardment at Dwarka.