PN celebrates Navy Day with traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy celebrated 58th anniversary of ‘Navy Day’ to honour heroic achievements of the Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Almighty Allah.
The Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation ‘SOMNAAT’ when Pakistan Navy’s warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride. Pakistan Navy lone submarine GHAZI reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war, because of which the complete Indian Navy did not dare to come out in the open sea and challenge the PN Fleet. In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that 8th September marks the act of bravery of Pakistan Navy’s officers and men who demonstrated invincible courage and absolute audacity during successful bombardment at Dwarka.