Saturday, September 09, 2023
Politicians busy in blame-game,no one cares about masses, Sh Rashid

September 09, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has held leaders of all political lead­ers responsible for destroy­ing lives of the poverty-stricken masses by getting involved in their mutual fight for power struggle. “The PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are blam­ing the PML-N for creat­ing economic mess in the country, but actually the people of Pakistan are pay­ing the price of inefficien­cies of all of them [politi­cal leaders],” he said in his latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He said real challenges the masses were facing were poverty and unemployment which were not a priority for po­litical leaders. Taking jibe at the PML-N president, the seasoned politician said Shehbaz Sharif, be­ing in public office, used to attend seven events a day, but after quitting public office always fell ill after reaching London. He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif had been suffering political illness for the last several years. 

