Pollution & immediate action

Sir, we are disturbed by the city’s continuing worrisome air pollution levels. In addition to acute health problems, the declin­ing air quality also endangers the welfare of future generations. To solve this important issue before irreparable harm is done, imme­diate action is necessary.

According to recent research, hazardous particulate matter, ni­trogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds are among the contam­inants in our air that are present at regularly high levels. The effects of this pollution are severe, causing early deaths, heart disorders, and respiratory illnesses. Children, the elderly, and people with pre-exist­ing diseases are vulnerable groups that are particularly at danger.

Although several initiatives have been taken to reduce air pollu­tion, more has to be done. Steps towards lowering pollution lev­els include tighter emission regu­lations for cars and other sectors, as well as more funding for green technologies and public transport. In addition, raising awareness of the problem might inspire people to adopt ecologically responsible decisions in their daily lives.

It is crucial that government agen­cies, environmental groups, and cit­izens work together. We must work together to adopt sustainable be­haviors, increase our tree plant­ing efforts, and promote laws that place a high priority on clean air. Holding both public and commer­cial players responsible for their roles in this disaster is essential.

There are no boundaries for air pollution; it affects everyone equally. As concerned citizens, it is our moral responsibility to call for prompt action in order to pro­tect the environment for present and future generations.

In conclusion, everyone in soci­ety must be fully committed to the fight against air pollution. Let’s work together to confront this pressing issue and breathe new vitality into our city. Acting now is essential; we must not waver in our efforts to achieve cleaner air and a better future.

HUMNA KHAN,

Lahore.