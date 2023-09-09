Pollution & immediate action

Sir, we are disturbed by the city’s continuing worrisome air pollution levels. In addition to acute health problems, the declining air quality also endangers the welfare of future generations. To solve this important issue before irreparable harm is done, immediate action is necessary.
According to recent research, hazardous particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds are among the contaminants in our air that are present at regularly high levels. The effects of this pollution are severe, causing early deaths, heart disorders, and respiratory illnesses. Children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing diseases are vulnerable groups that are particularly at danger.
Although several initiatives have been taken to reduce air pollution, more has to be done. Steps towards lowering pollution levels include tighter emission regulations for cars and other sectors, as well as more funding for green technologies and public transport. In addition, raising awareness of the problem might inspire people to adopt ecologically responsible decisions in their daily lives.
It is crucial that government agencies, environmental groups, and citizens work together. We must work together to adopt sustainable behaviors, increase our tree planting efforts, and promote laws that place a high priority on clean air. Holding both public and commercial players responsible for their roles in this disaster is essential.
There are no boundaries for air pollution; it affects everyone equally. As concerned citizens, it is our moral responsibility to call for prompt action in order to protect the environment for present and future generations.
In conclusion, everyone in society must be fully committed to the fight against air pollution. Let’s work together to confront this pressing issue and breathe new vitality into our city. Acting now is essential; we must not waver in our efforts to achieve cleaner air and a better future.
HUMNA KHAN,
Lahore.