Post-Graduation anxieties

I’ve recently finished my graduation, and at this moment, I’m experiencing a sense of uncertainty. My thoughts are consumed by concerns about what lies ahead in my future. Will I secure a job? Will I accomplish the goals I’ve set for myself? I’m not alone in feeling this way—I understand many like me are also grappling with the uncertainty that life post-graduation brings. We find ourselves contemplating two possibilities: pursuing further studies, seeking employment, or even potentially juggling both simultaneously.
This issue is prevalent among numerous students during these challenging times, particularly in Pakistan, where approximately 6.5 percent of 3 out of 10 individuals are grappling with unemployment problems. The unemployment rate has surged from 2 percent to 10.1 percent, amplifying the societal expectation of achieving immediate success upon graduation. These circumstances lead us to question whether we made the correct career choice and whether our aspirations are attainable.
Now as we reflect, we realize how nice it would have been if our universities had prepared us for this during our coursework. If only they had offered us a course that could have addressed this post-graduation depression problem. Various topics, such as self-reflection, career discovery, and personal growth, could be covered in such a course. This could also center on honing vital abilities for success in the workplace, like effective networking, adaptability, and communication. Graduates could learn how to take advantage of their education and experiences to open doors, whether they do so by starting their own business, working as a freelancer, or joining well-established organizations. Anyway, keep in mind that the conclusion of this chapter is merely the prologue to an unwritten story as you stand on the edge of the unknown.
AMNA WAJID,
Lahore.