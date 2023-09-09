Post-Graduation anxieties

I’ve recently finished my gradua­tion, and at this moment, I’m ex­periencing a sense of uncertain­ty. My thoughts are consumed by concerns about what lies ahead in my future. Will I secure a job? Will I accomplish the goals I’ve set for myself? I’m not alone in feeling this way—I understand many like me are also grappling with the uncertainty that life post-grad­uation brings. We find ourselves contemplating two possibilities: pursuing further studies, seeking employment, or even potentially juggling both simultaneously.

This issue is prevalent among numerous students during these challenging times, particular­ly in Pakistan, where approxi­mately 6.5 percent of 3 out of 10 individuals are grappling with unemployment problems. The unemployment rate has surged from 2 percent to 10.1 percent, amplifying the societal expecta­tion of achieving immediate suc­cess upon graduation. These cir­cumstances lead us to question whether we made the correct ca­reer choice and whether our aspi­rations are attainable.

Now as we reflect, we realize how nice it would have been if our universities had prepared us for this during our course­work. If only they had offered us a course that could have ad­dressed this post-graduation depression problem. Various topics, such as self-reflection, career discovery, and personal growth, could be covered in such a course. This could also center on honing vital abilities for suc­cess in the workplace, like ef­fective networking, adaptability, and communication. Graduates could learn how to take advan­tage of their education and expe­riences to open doors, whether they do so by starting their own business, working as a freelanc­er, or joining well-established organizations. Anyway, keep in mind that the conclusion of this chapter is merely the prologue to an unwritten story as you stand on the edge of the unknown.

AMNA WAJID,

Lahore.