PPP Digital Media team holds meeting, claims future belongs to party

ISLAMANBAD - A consultative and introductory meeting of PPP Digital Media Islamabad Chapter was held yesterday at the central secretariat of the party in which office bearers, social media activists, and workers participated in large numbers. The meeting was co-chaired by Umar Rehman Malik and Syed Sabti Shah Bukhari, PPP’s Central Secretariat Incharge.
In his opening remarks, Umar Rehman Malik thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his trust and confidence in appointing him as digital media head for Islamabad and said that it was an honour for him to play a role in moving forward legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that his father late Senator A. Rehman Malik served the country, the party, and the party leadership with loyalty, dedication, and perseverance till his last breath, and he will follow in his footsteps.
Umar Rehman Malik highlighted the importance of digital media and said, “We are living in the fast changing globalised world, where people from all over the world are using digital media to connect with each other, plan events, run campaigns, create trends, promote narratives, raise voices and express ideas.”
He added: “From strengthening national security and the constitution of Pakistan, being the architect of nuclear power, taking a clear stand against terrorism, empowering women, minority rights and provincial autonomy to achievements on diplomatic fronts, there are many feathers in PPP’s cap which we need to highlight.”