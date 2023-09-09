PPP Digital Media team holds meeting, claims future belongs to party

ISLAMANBAD - A consultative and introductory meeting of PPP Digital Media Islam­abad Chapter was held yesterday at the central secretariat of the party in which office bearers, social media activists, and workers participated in large numbers. The meeting was co-chaired by Umar Rehman Malik and Syed Sabti Shah Bukhari, PPP’s Cen­tral Secretariat Incharge.

In his opening remarks, Umar Rehm­an Malik thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his trust and confi­dence in appointing him as digital me­dia head for Islamabad and said that it was an honour for him to play a role in moving forward legacy of Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that his father late Senator A. Rehman Malik served the country, the party, and the party leadership with loyalty, dedication, and perseverance till his last breath, and he will follow in his footsteps.

Umar Rehman Malik highlighted the importance of digital media and said, “We are living in the fast chang­ing globalised world, where people from all over the world are using digital media to connect with each other, plan events, run campaigns, create trends, promote narratives, raise voices and express ideas.”

He added: “From strengthening na­tional security and the constitution of Pakistan, being the architect of nucle­ar power, taking a clear stand against terrorism, empowering women, mi­nority rights and provincial autonomy to achievements on diplomatic fronts, there are many feathers in PPP’s cap which we need to highlight.”