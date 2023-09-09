PPP ready for general elections: Bilawal Bhutto

PTI urges President to announce polls date without any delay.
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday that even before the announcement of the general election schedule, all the development funds including rehabilitation projects for flood victims in Sindh are being frozen and officers are being transferred.
The PPP leader also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to look into why the duplicitous policy is being run only against Sindh, and why the above rules and regulations are not being implemented in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He stated this while talking to reporters during his visit to the residence of party’s Ex MNA late Sher Muhammed Baloch in Dawood Goth area of Malir and extended his condolence to the bereaved family.
Speaking to the media, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the date of the election has not been announced yet, but the ECP is exercising powers that are not within its discretion. “I demand that restrictions on development work in Sindh be lifted, and until the ECP announces the schedule of upcoming general election, the ban on development work should be lifted”, he demanded and adding that the funds for the flood victims shouldn’t be frozen in Sindh alike in Punjab and the centre.
The PPP chairman said that the ECP should announce the date of the next general elections without delay. He said that there is a difference of opinion among the PPP, ECP and PDM on the interpretation of the constitution regarding the holding of general elections, adding that the PPP believes that according to the constitution it is necessary to hold elections within 90 days, but the ECP and other parties maintain that it is necessary to delimit the constituencies before the elections. To a query regarding Maulana Fazal Rehman’s recent statement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was ready for elections earlier and as well as today, adding that PPP was ready for election on May 14 and also within 60 days. This question should be asked to those who run away from every election.
In response to a journalist’s question about the meeting of the business community with the COAS General Asim Munir, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the businessmen’s meeting with the army chief is not a new thing in the country, as the business community has been meeting military chiefs in the past as well. “The country’s business community has access to politicians and bureaucracy, including the army chief and the judiciary,” he continued.
Chairman PPP said that the people of the country do not have direct access to the judiciary or anyone else, but the people have access to the PPP. “The people are crying and saying that they are drowning in the tsunami of inflation. They cannot pay the electricity bill, they cannot get treatment for their elders. The people demand that these problems be solved,” he dded and furthered that PPP represents the people, and people’s problems can be solved only by PPP. “PPP has a manifesto, (and) a track record. We have always served the people,” he pointed out.
In response to a reporter’s question, Chairman PPP said that a politician who based his politics on the narrative that he will put everyone (politicians) in jail, today himself is in jail and this is a message for all politicians. “This is also a clear message for those who are ready to make puppets all the time,” he added.