Saturday, September 09, 2023
PPP says Fazl realises right or wrong very late

PPP says Fazl realises right or wrong very late
Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2023
ISLAMANAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Democratic Alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman realises ‘right or wrong’ very late. PPP In­formation Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi reacted to Maulana Fazlur Rehm­an’s statement and said the remarks about PPP seem to be his doctrine of necessity.

He said the PPP was ready for the elections earlier and is still ready. “The PPP was ready for elections in May as well and had given tickets to its nominees in Pun­jab. Those who did not have candidates were running away from the elections,” he added.

Kundi said that if Maulana’s words re­garding resignation from the assemblies had been accepted, then Imran Khan would have become stronger.

“Maulana understood late the right decision and the wrong one.

