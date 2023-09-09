President completes five-year term; but will stay

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has completed his 5-years term as president of Pakistan, however, he will continue to perform his responsibilities as president till the election of a new president.
Arif Alvi was sworn in as president of Pakistan on 9th of September 2018. The article 44 of the Constitution says that president of Pakistan is elected for 5 years but despite completion of his tenure he will continue till his successor assumes the office of the president. Senate chairman can only perform duties as acting president of Pakistan when president is out of the country or on official leave.
Under the 1973 Constitution, President Arif Alvi will be 1st president of Pakistan who will continue to act as president of Pakistan as the electoral college for this election is not intact after the dissolution of assemblies. Article 41(3) of the Constitution prescribed the electoral college for the election of the president comprises of four provincial assemblies and the National Assembly. Senior Constitutional lawyer Hafiz Ehsan Ahmad Khokhar when asked to comment on the status of the president said that president would enjoy complete authority and powers even after expiry of 5 years term. “President is the head of state and he has to act on the advice of PM on all executive actions of Pskistan except the Constitution itself or any other law for time being”, Hafiz Ehsan Ahmad commented. Pressure mounted on President Alvi two weeks ago to step down after he announced that he did not sign the Pakistan Army’s Amendment Act 2023 and the Official Secret Amendment Act 2023. However, he did not do so. President Arif Alvi consulted his legal team which told him that till the election of the new president he would continue to perform with full powers and authority as president of Pakistan.