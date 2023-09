ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Fri­day and gained 256.25 points, showing growth of 0.56 percent, clos­ing at 46,013.49 points against 45,757.24 points the previous trading day.

A total of 149,572,246 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 177,062,657 shares, whereas the trading val­ue of shares was record­ed at Rs 5.551 billion against Rs 7.581 billion on the last trading day.