KHYBER - People from different walks of life have demanded that Pak-Afghan officials restore peace at the Torkham Border in a peace rally held here at Bacha Khan Chawk Landi Kotal Bazaar on Friday. Scores of councillors, political workers, and members of civic society carried banners inscribed with slogans such as “We want peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan” and “war is not a solution to any issue,” among others.