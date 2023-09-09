RPO holds open court  

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Friday held an open court. He is holding open courts following the orders of caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to provide people with speedy justice, according to a police spokesman.

Visitors from all the four districts including Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock filed their complaints. RPO heard all the complainants carefully and ordered SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) for further action. In the open court, a number of applicants from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi had tabled applications for change in investigation. On this, RPO Syed Khurram Ali has directed SSP RIB to initiate action immediately and submit his report with given time frame. Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that the purpose of holding open courts is to bring betterment in policing and to provide speedy justice to the applicants in police stations.