Saturday, September 09, 2023
 Rupee recovers Rs2 against dollar

APP
September 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Friday gained Rs2 against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs 302.94 against the previous day’s closing of 304.94. However, accord­ing to the Forex Associa­tion of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 302 and Rs 305 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.19 to close at Rs324.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs326.67, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and stood at Rs2.05, whereas a decrease of Rs1.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs378.50 as compared to the last closing of Rs Rs380.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 54 paisas each to close at Rs82.48 and Rs80.76 re­spectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

