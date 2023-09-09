Russian CG calls on Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Consul General of Russian Federation Andrey V. Fedorov called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interest. On this occasion, they expressed goodwill. While exchanging views with the CJ, the mayor said that there was a lot of room for expansion in mutual relations between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, adding they wanted to benefit from the experiences and technical expertise of the Russian Federation in various fields related to civil affairs.

Attractive opportunities are available for investment companies belonging to the Russian Federation in Karachi where they would be provided with all kinds of support. He said that because of the international sea ports, Karachi was very suitable for trade with Central Asian countries, adding the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was taking steps to modernize the basic infrastructure of the city. He said a strategy for development projects of Karachi had been designed in view of the future requirements and to meet the challenges ahead. The CG described his stay in Karachi as pleasant and said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Russian Federation would increase in the future. The development process carried out in Karachi would prove beneficial for its citizens, he added.