SAPM announce increase in EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Re­source Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday announced an increase in Employees’ Old-Age Bene­fits Institution (EOBI) pen­sion amount by 17% from the previous Rs 8,500 to Rs. 10,000, effective from July 2023. The SAPM an­nounced the development on X(previously known as Twitter). He said the sub­stantial increase in pension benefits, aimed at enhanc­ing the financial well-being of pensioners, has been ea­gerly awaited by hundreds of thousands of individuals who rely on their EOBI pen­sions for their livelihoods. The adjustment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its retired citizens and ensuring their financial security in their golden years.