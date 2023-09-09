SAPM announce increase in EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday announced an increase in Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension amount by 17% from the previous Rs 8,500 to Rs. 10,000, effective from July 2023. The SAPM announced the development on X(previously known as Twitter). He said the substantial increase in pension benefits, aimed at enhancing the financial well-being of pensioners, has been eagerly awaited by hundreds of thousands of individuals who rely on their EOBI pensions for their livelihoods. The adjustment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its retired citizens and ensuring their financial security in their golden years.