Seized sugar to be sold to people at official price: Commissioner

QUETTA - Quetta Division Commissioner Mu­hammad Hamza Shafqat on Friday said that the seized sugar would be sold at the official rate on Saturday (Sep 9/ today) with the aim to pro­vide facilities to citizens in the area.

Sharing his views in his tweet, he said that strict action was being taken against sugar hoarders in order to stabilise the price of sugar to facilitate the people in this regard. He said that the sugar price was decreased from Rs220 to Rs190 rupees per kg after taking action against sugar smugglers and hoarders. The commissioner said that such actions against hoarders would be continued in the respective areas of Quetta so that people would get sugar at suitable price in the area.

He said that poor people were fac­ing difficulties as sugars price was suddenly increased in the market by mafia which would not be left to create inflation through hoarding sugar and smuggling of them. The commissioner said that the own­ers threatened the teams, but the officials continued action against hoarders in the area.