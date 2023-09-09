Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Separate MDCAT exam likely for flood-hit students

Tahir Niaz
September 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A separate Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) for the students of flood affected areas or with any other valid reason will be convened after consultation with the provincial governments.

According to a circular issued by the Acting Registrar of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan has taken sympathetic view of the plight of the students facing difficulties.

It said that same PMDC- approved syllabus will apply which is already available on PMDC website for the separate test.

The council clarified that for the rest of the already-registered candidates, the MDCAT examination is going to be held nationwide on the already announced date which is September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023