SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SUKKUR - Sukkur Elec­tric Supply Company (SEPCO) officials during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves disconnected 1200 il­legal connections in various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas on Friday. According to a SEPCO spokesperson, on the instruc­tions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach SEPCO’s teams under the supervision of SDO in their respective ar­eas disconnected direct con­nections from several houses. He revealed that about 16 teams were actively engaged in operations against electric­ity thieves in the region adding that all the direct connections involved in power theft were immediately disconnected and the wires were confiscated.