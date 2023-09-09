SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SUKKUR - Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) officials during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves disconnected 1200 illegal connections in various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas on Friday. According to a SEPCO spokesperson, on the instructions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach SEPCO’s teams under the supervision of SDO in their respective areas disconnected direct connections from several houses. He revealed that about 16 teams were actively engaged in operations against electricity thieves in the region adding that all the direct connections involved in power theft were immediately disconnected and the wires were confiscated.