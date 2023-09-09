Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur Elec­tric Supply Company (SEPCO) officials during a large scale crackdown against electricity thieves disconnected 1200 il­legal connections in various areas of Sukkur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other areas on Friday. According to a SEPCO spokesperson, on the instruc­tions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach SEPCO’s teams under the supervision of SDO in their respective ar­eas disconnected direct con­nections from several houses. He revealed that about 16 teams were actively engaged in operations against electric­ity thieves in the region adding that all the direct connections involved in power theft were immediately disconnected and the wires were confiscated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023