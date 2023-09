Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis from 16th 

LAHORE - Shamsi Tennis Academy will organize Shamsi Academy Na­tional Juniors Tennis Champi­onships at DA Creek Club from September 16 to 22. This is an approved Grade 1 National Tournament of Pakistan Ten­nis Federation and is being organized under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association. All outstation main-draw players are entitled to daily and travelling allowances as per PTF rules and giveaways of PTF Grade 1 tournament. Nameer Shamsi (ITF-2 Coach/ Tutor) is the tournament di­rector and Muhammad Khalid Rehmani is referee.