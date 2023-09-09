Saturday, September 09, 2023
Sindh Culture Minister calls for digitalisation of heritage

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 09, 2023
KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Minister for Culture and Sports Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah chaired the meeting and discussed to digitalize the heritage and archaeological information in the Sindh province here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari, Secretary Auqaf Sindh Manwar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem Memon, Director General Antiquities Sindh Manzoor Qanasro and other officers. On the occasion, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah said that it was very important to preserve the records of heritage and archaeological sites in Sindh. He said that the digital information would facilitate access to information for tourism and research visitors. He said that an awareness campaign should also be launched with the help of the Information department to highlight the importance of archaeological sites and protect them. The Minister said that information boards should also be installed around the heritage buildings and archaeological sites so that visitors could know about the historical places. He also directed to present the details in the next meeting in this regard.

