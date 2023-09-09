South Punjab SED springs into action against land grabbers

MULTAN - The South Punjab School Education Department (SED) sprang into action for getting land of schools retrieved from land grabbers in the region for smooth holding curricular and co-curricular activities. Chairing a meeting of CEOs District Education Authority of the region here on Friday, Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi stated that Punjab government had come to know that land grabbers had occupied parts of school in the suburban areas especially of Multan and Muzaffargarh and some other district of South Punjab which added to the difficulties of the school administration for organising extra-curricular activities.