South Punjab SED springs into action against land grabbers

MULTAN - The South Punjab School Education Department (SED) sprang into action for getting land of schools retrieved from land grab­bers in the region for smooth holding curricular and co-curricular activities. Chairing a meeting of CEOs District Education Authori­ty of the region here on Fri­day, Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi stated that Punjab govern­ment had come to know that land grabbers had oc­cupied parts of school in the suburban areas espe­cially of Multan and Muzaf­fargarh and some other dis­trict of South Punjab which added to the difficulties of the school administration for organising extra-curric­ular activities.