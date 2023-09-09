Speakers for expanding trade ties between Pakistan, Egypt

ISLAMABAD-Speakers at a conference held in Cairo, Egypt have stressed for expanding trade ties and boosting cooperating in various sectors between Pakistan and Egypt. The Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt, in collaboration with RCCI, organized the Pakistan-Egypt Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo, said a press release received here on Friday.

The purpose of the conference was to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries. The conference coincided with the ongoing celebrations of 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Minister for Public Business Sector of Egypt Engineer Mahmoud Esmat graced the occasion as chief guest. Head of Egyptian Commercial Services, Yahya El-Wathik Bellah Ahmed, high-ranking government officials, members of diplomatic community, representatives of Chambers of Commerce of Egypt and a large number of Egyptian businessmen attended the event.

The chief guest, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts of business communities of both countries in strengthening economic ties. In his statement, Yahya El-Wathik Bellah highlighted the mutual desire of the two sides to boost cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, energy, housing, tourism, textile and food etc. He also stressed the need to create new avenues for investments. Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Sajid Bilal thanked the Egyptian government and Chambers of Commerce for extending all possible support for making the event a success. He highlighted the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to attract foreign investment especially from the brotherly countries through the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council. The Ambassador praised the role of Pakistani and Egyptian companies in promoting bilateral commercial relations. He highlighted the ongoing mechanisms and mutual efforts of the two governments in realizing full potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and Egypt. President of RCCI Saqib Rafiq Shahraiz Malik and Group Leader of RCCI Sohail Altaf briefed the audience on the role of RCCI and private sector in enhancing Pakistan’s trade with countries across the globe. They noted that the presence of more than 150 delegates from various business sectors of Pakistan in the conference is an evidence of the importance people of Pakistan attach to Egypt.