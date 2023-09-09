The future of Karachi

With due respect, I am writing to express my concern over the condition of Karachi. Karachi, Pakistan’s metropolis, is the largest city in the nation and is home to millions of people, making it the most populous city in the nation. However, the city is plagued by a variety of issues that have reached such a critical point that many people find it impossible to survive in the metropolis, let alone have a happy and healthy existence. Although many projects have been planned or initiated in the past, none have yet yielded the expected outcomes.
Analysing the city’s demographics, infrastructure, transportation, economy, and environmental challenges is essential for a thorough assessment of present conditions and requirements. Multiple steps need to be taken to devise a master plan for Karachi. To ensure that people’s needs and viewpoints are taken into account, the city administration, neighbourhood businesses, community organisations, and other stakeholders should be consulted.
The master plan should outline specific objectives for the city’s future growth, such as enhancing transportation, increasing the number of affordable housing units, or reducing pollution. Strategies and action plans for achieving these goals and objectives should be developed. This could entail developing green spaces, improving public transportation, or revitalising neighborhoods. Enhancing existing infrastructure and developing new infrastructure to meet the city’s needs is a crucial step in master planning. This includes water supply, sewage treatment, transportation, and energy systems. Infrastructure development in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, should be carried out comprehensively and sustainably.
The security system in Karachi has failed disastrously as the number of crimes in the city continues to rise. Street crimes have become the norm. Hence, multiple factors must be considered in order to improve the security system in Karachi.
The city administration, business community, and community organisations should work together to implement the master plan.
MALAIKA JEE,
Karachi.