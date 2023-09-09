The future of Karachi

With due respect, I am writ­ing to express my concern over the condition of Karachi. Karachi, Pakistan’s metropo­lis, is the largest city in the na­tion and is home to millions of people, making it the most pop­ulous city in the nation. Howev­er, the city is plagued by a variety of issues that have reached such a critical point that many people find it impossible to survive in the metropolis, let alone have a happy and healthy existence. Al­though many projects have been planned or initiated in the past, none have yet yielded the ex­pected outcomes.

Analysing the city’s demo­graphics, infrastructure, trans­portation, economy, and envi­ronmental challenges is essential for a thorough assessment of present conditions and require­ments. Multiple steps need to be taken to devise a master plan for Karachi. To ensure that peo­ple’s needs and viewpoints are taken into account, the city ad­ministration, neighbourhood businesses, community organ­isations, and other stakeholders should be consulted.

The master plan should out­line specific objectives for the city’s future growth, such as enhancing transportation, in­creasing the number of afford­able housing units, or reducing pollution. Strategies and action plans for achieving these goals and objectives should be devel­oped. This could entail devel­oping green spaces, improving public transportation, or revit­alising neighborhoods. Enhanc­ing existing infrastructure and developing new infrastructure to meet the city’s needs is a cru­cial step in master planning. This includes water supply, sewage treatment, transporta­tion, and energy systems. Infra­structure development in Kara­chi, the largest city in Pakistan, should be carried out compre­hensively and sustainably.

The security system in Kara­chi has failed disastrously as the number of crimes in the city con­tinues to rise. Street crimes have become the norm. Hence, multi­ple factors must be considered in order to improve the security sys­tem in Karachi.

The city administration, busi­ness community, and community organisations should work togeth­er to implement the master plan.

MALAIKA JEE,

Karachi.