Training programme inaugurated

LAHORE - Pun­jab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, inaugurated the week-long Integrated Biological and Behavior Surveillance Round 6 (IBBS) Training Programme, under the auspices of Health Services Academy, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad. The programme aims at collecting data about the social behavior of people affected by hepatitis and AIDS and for conducting their blood tests in selected dis­tricts of Punjab and Baluchistan. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Ja­mal Nasir informed that the Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, has com­pleted blood screening of more than 52,000 prisoners of 43 jails in Punjab for AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases and treatment of patients had been started ac­cordingly.