Saturday, September 09, 2023
Two killed, four injured in firing over old enmity in Sheikhupura

September 09, 2023
SHEIKHUPURA  -  At least two people were killed and four others including children were injured in firing of armed men over old enmity in Khokhar Town, Bhikhi po­lice station jurisdiction on Friday.

The police said that Ashraf Khokhar alongwith his grandsons was on his way back to home after offering Juma prayers when armed men of rival group riding motorcycles sprayed bullets on them.

As a result of firing, Ashraf Khokhar and Qurban Ali were killed on the spot while two minor chil­dren Hashim, Qasim, a security guard and a pass­erby were sustained bullet wounds. 

The attackers fled the scene of crime. The bod­ies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case against assailants started raids for their arrest.

TWO MINOR SISTERS DROWN TO DEATH IN SHEIKHUPURA POND

Two minor sisters drown to death in a 10 feet deep pond here on Friday, rescue sources said. 

According to details, bodies of eight-year-old Zainab and 10-year-old Amina were found float­ing in a pond in Qilla Bhattian of Muridke, district Sheikhupura. 

The rescue divers and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies of girls from the pond. 

It was not clear whether the two sisters acciden­tally fell into the pond or someone intentionally threw them into the deep water of pond. The po­lice were investigating into the incident.

