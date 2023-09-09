Saturday, September 09, 2023
Two killed, two injured in Karachi firing incidents

Agencies
September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-At least two people were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of firing in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Friday.
According to details, unidentified armed men gunned down a man identified as Shabeer Ahmed in Safora Ghazi Goth area and fled the scene.
In Pak Colony, a youth identified as Tahir was shot dead by drug peddlers. Heirs held protest outside police station. In Metroville Site, culprits short injured one person. Another person was injured in firing incidents. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

