Two robbers involved in stealing phones arrested

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based op­eration in Bilal Colony, Korangi area arrested two alleged rob­bers and recovered arms, 23 box-packed mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the arrested criminals were identified as Ayaz Abro and Aftab Shiekh. During pre­liminary investigations, the arrested said that they used to carry out recce of mobile shops and then rob them by breaking into the shops. They used to sell the stolen mobile phones in interior Sindh. The arrested accused were the members of an organized gang. They com­mitted the robberies in Ko­rangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, Zia Colony, Sachal, and Lee Mar­ket areas of the megalopolis. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other ac­complices. Both accused were handed over to police for fur­ther legal proceedings.