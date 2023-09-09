Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two robbers involved in stealing phones arrested

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based op­eration in Bilal Colony, Korangi area arrested two alleged rob­bers and recovered arms, 23 box-packed mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the arrested criminals were identified as Ayaz Abro and Aftab Shiekh. During pre­liminary investigations, the arrested said that they used to carry out recce of mobile shops and then rob them by breaking into the shops. They used to sell the stolen mobile phones in interior Sindh. The arrested accused were the members of an organized gang. They com­mitted the robberies in Ko­rangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, Zia Colony, Sachal, and Lee Mar­ket areas of the megalopolis. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other ac­complices. Both accused were handed over to police for fur­ther legal proceedings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023